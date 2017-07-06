Charity food service executive director files for Toledo City Council
Harvey Savage Jr., the executive director of a long-established Toledo charity food service, today became the fourth person to file for Toledo City Council. Mr. Savage, 73, of Green Valley Drive in West Toledo, is making his first run for office.
