Bond set at $1M for man accused of fatally shooting Toledo teen
Darnell Bryant-Bey, with public defender James MacHarg, is arraigned on Wednesday in Toledo Municipal Court. He is accused of murder in the shooting death of Shellton Hicks after an argument June 11 at Walnut and Pecks streets.
