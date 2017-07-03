Blade Road Warrior: 7/3
Each week during the construction season, The Blade's Road Warrior highlights the major construction projects in Toledo and the surrounding area, noting where delays are worst and suggesting alternate routes. Ongoing deck sealing on the Veterans' Glass City Skyway will close the Front Street entrance to northbound I-280 next weekend, from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
