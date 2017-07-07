2 more Democrats file for at-large Toledo council seat
Mr. Johnson, 62, an endorsed Democrat, gave a speech live on Facebook calling for a more responsive city building process in order to encourage more small businesses in Toledo. Mr. Johnson said he lived in Toledo for about four years starting in 1982, then moved to Sylvania Township.
