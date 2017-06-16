Woman sentenced for vehicular death o...

Woman sentenced for vehicular death of cousin in September

Halania Cowans McCray was trying to escape a physical confrontation with her boyfriend when she jumped in her car, accelerated, and struck her cousin. Anthony Rayford, 50, of Toledo was knocked to the pavement on North Huron Street where he hit his head and was run over by her car.

