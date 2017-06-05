Woman arrested after shoving ex-boyfr...

Woman arrested after shoving ex-boyfriend into wall, punching Toledo officer

Toledo Blade

A South Toledo woman is accused of shoving her ex-boyfriend into a wall and later punching a Toledo police officer. Amanda M. Adams, 34, of the 900 block of Curtis Street, is charged with assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; and misdemeanor offenses of domestic violence; assault; and criminal trespass.

