Winners selected for Toledo Bar Association, Blade essay contest

"The 14th Amendment - Transforming American Democracy" was the topic of the annual Caty Armstrong Memorial Law Day essay contest sponsored by the Toledo Bar Association and The Blade. This year's winners are Claire Kohler of Notre Dame Academy in Division I , Julianna Hanson of Maumee High School in Division II , and Ahmed Lazreq of West Side Montessori Center in Division III .

