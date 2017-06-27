West Toledo neighbors want an end to teens causing damage
Neighbors in West Toledo speaking out about juveniles acting out. Whether it's throwing rocks, damaging property or verbally confronting others, neighbors want to see an end to the inappropriate behavior they see nightly.
