Wachtner apartment survivors receivin...

Wachtner apartment survivors receiving help from Toledo community

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

But on this night, the commission also reminded the community to help those left homeless in Tuesday's devastating Wachtner Apartment Building fire at Adams and 16th. Businesses along the parade route accepted donations for the 21 residents who lost everything they own and are trying to get back on their feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pound me hard Jun 9 hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 1 jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May '17 Allen7542 8
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC