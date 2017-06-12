Wachtner apartment survivors receiving help from Toledo community
But on this night, the commission also reminded the community to help those left homeless in Tuesday's devastating Wachtner Apartment Building fire at Adams and 16th. Businesses along the parade route accepted donations for the 21 residents who lost everything they own and are trying to get back on their feet.
