Video shows naked, bleeding man arrested in West Toledo

Video of a police encounter Saturday afternoon with a bleeding, naked man suspected to be high on drugs in West Toledo has gone viral, with some Facebook commentors accusing officers of brutality. Videos posted to Facebook by two bystanders show a man identified by police as Octavio Vazquez of Sylvania acting erratically at Dorr Street and Byrne Road - but also bleeding profusely from the head.

