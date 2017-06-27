UT offers first online PhD program in Ohio
"We are proud to play a pioneering role in the state of Ohio for making doctoral degrees more accessible to hard-working, full-time professionals who want to take the next step in their careers," University of Toledo president Sharon Gaber said. "This rigorous program of study is designed to prepare the leaders who will guide our education system into the future."
