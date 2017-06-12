Two men accused of shooting into cent...

Two men accused of shooting into central Toledo home

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Two central Toledo men are accused of shooting Saturday into a house in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue, where a 21-year-old was shot and killed that day . Travon Smith, 24, who lives on Montrose, has already been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Kidon McCalebb, 21. Mr. McCalebb was found with about 10:10 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pound me hard Fri hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 1 jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC