Two men accused of shooting into central Toledo home
Two central Toledo men are accused of shooting Saturday into a house in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue, where a 21-year-old was shot and killed that day . Travon Smith, 24, who lives on Montrose, has already been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Kidon McCalebb, 21. Mr. McCalebb was found with about 10:10 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he died.
Read more at Toledo Blade.
