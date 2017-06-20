Trooper promoted, assigned to Toledo
A trooper from the Ohio Highway Patrol's Bowling Green post has been promoted to sergeant and assigned as assistant post commander at the Toledo post. He had been at the Bowling Green post since receiving his patrol commission in 2011.
