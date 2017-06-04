Tours launch on Maumee River
Paul and Jodie Lis are ready at the helm of the 65-foot, 100-passenger boat Sandpiper, which they bought last November. Mr. Lis had worked for the previous owner, Mary Dalby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC