Toledo's growth has a ripple effect on northwest Ohio

It also says while Toledo unemployment numbers remain steady at 4.9 percent, the metro area has seen tremendous growth in professional and business services and financial activities. And with the employment growth, the metro area has also seen an increase in the housing market.

