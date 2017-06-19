Toledo's growth has a ripple effect on northwest Ohio
It also says while Toledo unemployment numbers remain steady at 4.9 percent, the metro area has seen tremendous growth in professional and business services and financial activities. And with the employment growth, the metro area has also seen an increase in the housing market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|2 hr
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC