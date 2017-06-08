Toledo Zoo's 14-year-old elephant is being moved to Omaha
Workers at the Toledo Zoo will use this transportation container for Louie, the 14-year-old African elephant who will head to his new home at a zoo in Omaha in the next few months. Toledoans have watched him grow from a not-so-tiny calf to a burly teenager, but now it's time for a beloved pachyderm to move on.
