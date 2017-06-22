Toledo woman indicted in fatal stabbing

Toledo woman indicted in fatal stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Dewanna James, 43, of the 2200 block of Fulton Street was indicted for murder and felonious assault in the Nov. 28 attack on Paul Napier, Jr., 59, of Toledo. Police said an argument between the two turned physical at a house in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 8 hr Andrea-ford 46
Bad mothers and carseats Jun 18 Mother of year 1
Pound me hard Jun 9 hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,932,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC