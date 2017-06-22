Toledo woman indicted in fatal stabbing
Dewanna James, 43, of the 2200 block of Fulton Street was indicted for murder and felonious assault in the Nov. 28 attack on Paul Napier, Jr., 59, of Toledo. Police said an argument between the two turned physical at a house in the 1300 block of Grand Avenue.
