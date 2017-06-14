Toledo woman enters plea agreement in fatal hit-and-run case
A Toledo woman indicted for murder for striking and killing a man with her car entered into a plea agreement on reduced charges today in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Halania Cowans McCray, who also goes by Helena Cowans, 40, of the 2500 block of Erie Street, pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and attempted felonious assault stemming from the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC