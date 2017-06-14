Toledo woman enters plea agreement in...

Toledo woman enters plea agreement in fatal hit-and-run case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A Toledo woman indicted for murder for striking and killing a man with her car entered into a plea agreement on reduced charges today in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Halania Cowans McCray, who also goes by Helena Cowans, 40, of the 2500 block of Erie Street, pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and attempted felonious assault stemming from the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pound me hard Jun 9 hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 1 jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC