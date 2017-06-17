Toledo robber gets 8 years for death of elderly victim

With a long history of committing robberies to support a crack cocaine habit, Carlton Hunter faced the consequences Friday for grabbing the wallet of an elderly man who fell to the pavement and died. "Per the report of the Lucas County Coroner, the victim's cause of death was the injuries, which would not have occurred if you'd left that poor man alone," Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ian English told Hunter.

