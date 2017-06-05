Toledo recognized for having some of ...

Toledo recognized for having some of the greatest food in the Midwest

The Glass City isn't only being recognized for the athletic talent it possesses or having one of the top zoos in the country or any other great wonder you may have heard before. According to Midwest Living Magazine , Toledo was recently voted as a top favorite for having some of the greatest food in the Midwest in the "Greatest Midwest Food Town" competition.

