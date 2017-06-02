Toledo police investigating man's death
Toledo police Thursday continued investigating the death of a man found hanging the night before from his windowsill, but said they do not consider it a homicide. First responders pronounced Kenneth Hopkins, 44, dead about 9 p.m. Wednesday at his house in the 500 block of Palmer Street.
