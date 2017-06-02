Toledo police investigating man's death

Toledo police investigating man's death

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Toledo police Thursday continued investigating the death of a man found hanging the night before from his windowsill, but said they do not consider it a homicide. First responders pronounced Kenneth Hopkins, 44, dead about 9 p.m. Wednesday at his house in the 500 block of Palmer Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 10 hr jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) 17 hr Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
Pound me hard May 15 Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area May 15 Beth 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC