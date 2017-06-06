Toledo pastor wants released on bail while awaiting trial

A Toledo pastor jailed on child sex trafficking and pornography charges is asking a federal court judge to set bail that would allow him to live with another pastor in Toledo while he awaits trial. In a motion filed today in U.S. District Court, an attorney for Cordell Jenkins argued that he was "a good candidate for pretrial release" and had "demonstrated that he will not pose a risk of flight or danger to any person or the community."

