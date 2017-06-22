Toledo pastor files motion to be released
A Toledo pastor seeking to be released from jail while he awaits trial on federal child sex trafficking charges said in an amended motion for bail filed Thursday that, if released, he would live at home with his parents as guardians. Attorneys for Cordell Jenkins, 46, of the 2000 block of Barrington Drive previously proposed he live with Toledo ministers, Joseph and Mary Quinn, but the new filing states that Mr. Jenkins "will no longer be able to reside with [them], as their son is being released from prison soon and will be living with them."
