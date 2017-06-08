Toledo Music Fest: Something to rock about
Just as foodies delight in the farm to table concept, music lovers will find an organic banquet of their own Saturday at the SeaGate Convention Centre. The menu: 41 bands on four stages representing the best of local and regional music.
