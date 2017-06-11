Toledo Music Fest at SeaGate for 1st time
Colour Rise bandmates Riley Cook, left, Cody Hrynciw, center, and Samuel Cromer perform during Toledo Music Fest at SeaGate Centre. Broken Down Beaten Under band mates Ryan Todd, left, Gary Jones, center, and Andrew Mata, of Temperance, perform during Toledo Music Fest at SeaGate Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|Fri
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC