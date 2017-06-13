Toledo mayor still $45,000 short of g...

Toledo mayor still $45,000 short of goal to open pools

The Hicks-Hudson administration is still $45,000 in donations away from its goal to open Toledo's public pools this summer without having to dip into taxpayer money. The city has received commitments for $75,000 to support pool operations this summer, city spokesman Janet Schroeder said.

