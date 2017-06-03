Toledo mayor: President's action will affect lake
"Climate change does affect the lake," Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said. "[Mr. Trump's withdrawal] will have an impact on us and our efforts to keep the lake healthy and provide safe drinking water."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Thu
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC