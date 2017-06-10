Toledo mayor pledges to uphold Paris deal
Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson pledged to fulfill the United States' obligations under the Paris climate accord, joining hundreds of mayors nationwide. Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson pledged to fulfill the United States' obligations under the Paris climate accord, joining hundreds of mayors nationwide who have vowed to uphold the agreement since President Trump withdrew from it.
Read more at Toledo Blade.
