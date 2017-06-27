Toledo man gets jail for making up threat

A Toledo man who told the FBI his uncle planned to travel from Columbus to Toledo to shoot people at a church was sentenced Monday to 120 days in jail and ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution for the hoax. Mohomed Abdouni, 22, of the 800 block of Sibley Road pleaded guilty May 15 to making false alarms, a fifth-degree felony, for making up the story in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.