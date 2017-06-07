Toledo man facing murder charge over fatal HIV infection

In what's being called the first case of its kind in Lucas County, a Toledo man appeared in court Monday accused of infecting his late girlfriend with HIV. Ron J. Murdock, 51, of the 3200 block of Cragmoor Avenue, was indicted Thursday by a Lucas County grand jury on murder and felonious assault charges in the Feb. 5 death of Kimberly Klempner, 51. The two were involved in a five-year relationship, and prosecutors allege Ms.

