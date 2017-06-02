Toledo man admits killing estranged wife

Just a few days before he was to go to trial for aggravated murder, a Toledo man admitted in court Thursday that he broke into his estranged wife's home and shot her to death while their 9-month-old son was there. Terry Campbell, 41, pleaded guilty in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to aggravated murder in the Dec. 16 death of Cora Campbell at her home in the 2200 block of Mayberry Street.

