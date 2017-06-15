Toledo man accused of rape, holding woman against her will
Christopher D. Darden, 37, of the 1000 block of Woodland Avenue, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Darden was arrested by Toledo Police on Tuesday and is being held in the Lucas County jail, according to records.
