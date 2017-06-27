Toledo Lucas County commissioners voted 'yes' on TARTA sales tax
The vote is a game changer for TARTA, as this means the county could remove the property tax in its seven-member communities, including Toledo. This would help fund TARTA and allow it to expand service, add on additional hours and improve infrastructure and roads.
