Toledo Hemp Center Awards Elev8 Brands, Inc. Hemp Coffee Contract

Elev8 Brands, Inc. , a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products including hemp coffee, tea, and E-juices which target the health and wellness markets, announces an awarded contract from Toledo Hemp Center to produce a customized hemp coffee product line. Toledo Hemp Center is founded and operated by owner Kevin Spitler which retails quality hemp and CBD products in Toledo, Ohio.

