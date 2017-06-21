Toledo Hemp Center Awards Elev8 Brands, Inc. Hemp Coffee Contract
Elev8 Brands, Inc. , a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products including hemp coffee, tea, and E-juices which target the health and wellness markets, announces an awarded contract from Toledo Hemp Center to produce a customized hemp coffee product line. Toledo Hemp Center is founded and operated by owner Kevin Spitler which retails quality hemp and CBD products in Toledo, Ohio.
