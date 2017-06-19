Toledo Hemp Center Awards Elev8 Brands, Inc. Hemp Coffee Contract
Earlier this month, Kevin and his team toured the Elev8 Brand's roasting and packaging facility while sampling custom made hemp coffees. "We were extremely impressed with the quality of products we sampled and the ability to tweak the recipe to our exact specifications. It was critical our partner's facility was Fair Trade certified with organically sourced ingredients."
