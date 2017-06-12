Toledo fireman battling cancer and raising awareness
The veteran firefighter is awaiting a donor for a bone marrow transplant for a sickness, possibly caused by his service to this community. In March, Darryl thought he was suffering from the flu and went to the hospital to find out it was pneumonia in both of his lungs.
