Toledo councilmen seek answers on unused funds

Several Toledo councilmen on Thursday wanted answers about city finances - specifically the status of more than $8.2 million that sat unused in a fund for at least five years, and how much money is in the city's capital improvement fund for things like street repairs - but the chairman of council's finance committee shut down any questioning. Larry Sykes, chairman of the committee, denied several requests from councilmen to talk about the issue during a public hearing.

