Toledo council approves $120,000 more for nuisance yards
But that additional funding - which brings the city's total spent on grass cutting up to $1 million this year - may not be enough to finish the job, council members said. "I might come back and beg for more, but at least this is a start," said Councilman Yvonne Harper, who chairs the Neighborhoods, Community Development & Health Committee.
