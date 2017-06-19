Toledo among 12 cities to receive Justice Department aid to lower crime
The department said Tuesday it will help local authorities study crime patterns and develop plans to reduce violence. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says officials will find "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured over time.
