Toledo about ready to start roof repairs

The city of Toledo is nearly ready to move forward with its free roof program after winnowing the list of applicants from nearly 1,000 homeowners down to just a dozen - all of whom happen to be women. Toledo's Neighborhoods Department announced in February it would operate a roof repair and replacement program for about 10 homeowners who qualify.

