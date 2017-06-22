Thousands stolen from Toledo ATM machine by servicing employee

Jeffery J. Threinen, 51, of the 1500 block of Wilmore Drive in South Toledo, is charged with theft, a fourth-degree felony. Mr. Threinen, an armed employee of ATM Solutions of Maumee, is accused of taking $18,000 from a Toledo ATM machine he was servicing, according to a Maumee police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.