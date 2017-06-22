Thousands stolen from Toledo ATM mach...

Thousands stolen from Toledo ATM machine by servicing employee

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Jeffery J. Threinen, 51, of the 1500 block of Wilmore Drive in South Toledo, is charged with theft, a fourth-degree felony. Mr. Threinen, an armed employee of ATM Solutions of Maumee, is accused of taking $18,000 from a Toledo ATM machine he was servicing, according to a Maumee police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 19 hr Andrea-ford 46
Bad mothers and carseats Jun 18 Mother of year 1
Pound me hard Jun 9 hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May '17 They cannot kill ... 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC