Sumner Street bridge removal would affect pedestrians

Michelle Querback and her grandson Christopher Lanting ambled across the Sumner Street bridge over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks on a recent afternoon in search of aluminum cans to recycle. They didn't have to worry about vehicular traffic because cars and trucks haven't used the bridge since the 1960s, when Sumner was cut off to the south by I-75 construction and to the north by the lowering of Emerald Avenue to fit under the new freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.