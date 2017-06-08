Students help paint murals to represe...

Students help paint murals to represent areas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Artist David Cuatlacuatl paints a figure representing the Immaculate Conception on a mural being painted on a wall of the Immaculate Conception Church outreach center in South Toledo. The mural, designed by Mr. Cuatlacuatl, also features likenesses of Vicente Guerrero and Miguel Hidalgo, key figures in the Mexican War of Independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pound me hard Jun 5 TolJay 2
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 1 jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC