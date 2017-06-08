Students help paint murals to represent areas
Artist David Cuatlacuatl paints a figure representing the Immaculate Conception on a mural being painted on a wall of the Immaculate Conception Church outreach center in South Toledo. The mural, designed by Mr. Cuatlacuatl, also features likenesses of Vicente Guerrero and Miguel Hidalgo, key figures in the Mexican War of Independence.
