Sister Mary St. Paul Czaporowski
Sister Mary St. Paul Czaporowski, a devoted teacher who spent much of her life helping the poor, died Wednesday at the Rosary Care Center in Sylvania. She was 93. Sister Mary St. Paul did not suffer from a chronic illness, said Sister Mary Jon Wagner, a longtime friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
