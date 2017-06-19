'Save Amtrak' the message of ralliers...

'Save Amtrak' the message of ralliers after Trump proposes budget cuts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Folks are sickened by proposed cuts that would kill distance rail in more than 220 cities and towns, such at Toledo and Bryan, which are serviced by the Lake Shore Limited and Capitol Limited. "There are a lot of people that need trains that travel across the country because they don't have cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... 5 hr Red Crosse 11
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 21 Andrea-ford 46
Bad mothers and carseats Jun 18 Mother of year 1
Pound me hard Jun 9 hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May '17 Curious kin 7
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,402 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC