Sanford "Sam" Taylor, Jr.: 1934-2017
Sanford "Sam" Taylor, Jr., who oversaw the planning and development of the Medical College of Ohio campus for nearly 25 years, died Friday afternoon in Hospice of Northwest Ohio in South Toledo. He was 82. His death ended a lengthy battle with prostate and bladder cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC