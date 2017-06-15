S. Toledo woman enters guilty plea in death of 4-year-old
Bridgett White, the South Toledo caregiver charged in the death of a 4-year-old Aaliyah Smith, in the Lucas County Courthouse in Toledo, Ohio on February 7. White enters Alford plea today. Bridgett White, the South Toledo caregiver charged in the death of a 4-year-old Aaliyah Smith, in the Lucas County Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC