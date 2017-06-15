S. Toledo woman enters guilty plea in death of 4-year-old

Bridgett White, the South Toledo caregiver charged in the death of a 4-year-old Aaliyah Smith, in the Lucas County Courthouse in Toledo, Ohio on February 7. White enters Alford plea today. Bridgett White, the South Toledo caregiver charged in the death of a 4-year-old Aaliyah Smith, in the Lucas County Courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.