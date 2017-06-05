S. Toledo woman convicted of retaliation, plotting to kill woman released
A South Toledo woman convicted of retaliation for her part in a plot to kill a woman she believed was involved in her son's murder was released early from prison today. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Gene Zmuda granted a motion for judicial release filed by Maytee Vazquez-Clarke, 46. She has served nine months of a two-year sentence.
