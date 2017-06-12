S. Toledo man accused of drunk driving with 11-year-old in car

Eulibers Cruz, 43, of the 4000 block of Merry Lane, is charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and other traffic violations. Toledo Police officers saw Cruz driving the wrong way, westbound in the eastbound lane of Hill Avenue near Wenz Road at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, according to documents filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.