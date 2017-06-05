Relay for Life in Fulton County raising funds to help cure cancer
"It helps me pass on the hope to others that are newly diagnosed and hopefully eliminate the word cancer from our vocabulary," said Michelle. It's a nostalgic image seared in the fabric of America: Kids in a public park playing America's pastime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|Fri
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC